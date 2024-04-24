Rada ratifies extra agreement between Ukraine, Technical Secretariat of Organisation for Prohibition of Chemical Weapons

The Verkhovna Rada has ratified an additional agreement on privileges and immunities for technical assistance visits between Ukraine and the Technical Secretariat of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), co-chair of the European Solidarity faction Iryna Gerashchenko said on Telegram.

According to her, bill No. 0244 on ratification was supported by 289 MPs at a plenary meeting of the Verkhovna Rada on Wednesday.

As noted in the explanatory note to the ratification bill, the additional agreement creates the legal basis for deepening technical cooperation between Ukraine and the OPCW, for carrying out technical assistance visits, in particular, for analyzing samples of toxic chemical agents that the aggressor state (Russia) used, was preparing to use or may use against military personnel of the Armed Forces and/or the civilian population of Ukraine.

Additional agreement between Ukraine and the Technical Secretariat of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons on privileges and immunities for technical assistance visits, was signed on August 1, 2023 in Kyiv (Ukraine) and on August 9, 2023 in The Hague (Netherlands).