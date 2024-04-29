Facts

21:02 29.04.2024

Death toll of missile strike in Odesa increased to four, 27 injured, with pregnant woman, two children among them

The death toll in Odesa as a result of a missile attack has increased to four people, said Head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper.

"The number of victims of the Russian strike on Odesa has increased to four people. Three women and one man were killed," he wrote on the Telegram channel on Monday evening.

According to the updated information, "27 people were injured. Two children (16 and five years old) are among them along with a pregnant woman. Four of the wounded are in serious condition, doctors are now fighting for their lives," Kiper added.

