Two people killed, six injured as result of strikes on Kharkiv

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/synegubov.oleg

Two civilians were killed and six injured as a result of strikes by Russian occupiers in Kharkiv on Tuesday, said Oleh Synehubov, head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.

"According to preliminary information, as a result of the strikes on Kharkiv, two people were killed and six were injured," Synehubov wrote on Telegram.

As reported, the occupiers struck Kholodnohirsky and Kyivsky districts of Kharkiv, hits were recorded on civilian infrastructure, as well as near the park area.