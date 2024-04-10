Russia repeatedly hits transport and logistics infrastructure of Odesa region, extent of damage being clarified - southern Defense Forces

The Russians attacked Odesa region of modern occupied Crimea again on Wednesday.

"In an attempt to destroy the industrial potential of the region, the Russian occupation forces have hit the transport and logistics infrastructure," the Southern Defense Forces said on the Telegram channel.

"There was no information about the victims. The extent of the damage is being clarified," the report says.