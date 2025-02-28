General Staff: Invaders’ thermobaric munitions warehouse destroyed overnight, oil refinery in Krasnodar region hit

Last night, the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed a thermobaric munitions depot in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region and hit three more important facilities, including an oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported.

"On the night of February 28, the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed a warehouse for storing thermobaric munitions of the Russian invaders in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region, in Selydove area," the General Staff said on Telegram on Friday.

In addition, as the General Staff added, three more important facilities of the Russian occupiers were hit. "In particular, the Ilsky oil refinery (Krasnodar Krai, Russian Federation), which is involved in supplying the Russian occupation army. The results of the defeat are being clarified," the General Staff notes.