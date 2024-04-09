Facts

17:53 09.04.2024

Kharkiv should get lighter schedules for power outages – Zelenskyy

2 min read
All the necessary conditions are being created to reduce the electricity shortage in Kharkiv region, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"Today – Kharkiv, Kharkiv region… I held a meeting with everyone responsible for the region's protection and restoration of normal life after Russian strikes. I am grateful to everyone who has worked these weeks to give Kharkiv and the region more electricity, to ensure more protection from Russian strikes. All the necessary conditions are being created to reduce the electricity shortage. Kharkiv should get lighter schedules," he said in a video address on Tuesday.

Separately, government officials are working to help the city and the region overcome the existing energy challenges, the head of state said.

Zelenskyy stressed that "there are some valid proposals, and we will provide the necessary funding."

In addition, he held a meeting with entrepreneurs from Kharkiv region and expressed gratitude to everyone who stays in the city, who keeps jobs for people, who maintains a normal life.

"Russia's goal is clear: they want to do everything possible to drive people out of Kharkiv and the region. Whatever Putin touches becomes ruins. We must make every effort, both possible and impossible, to protect as many of our cities and communities as possible from him," the president said.

