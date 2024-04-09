One person killed, two people injured, two more might be under rubble as Russia strikes Kostiantynivka by air bomb – local authorities

The Russian occupation forces inflicted an air strike on Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, one person was killed and two people were injured as a result of the attack, there might be two more people under the rubble of one of the destroyed houses, Head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin has said.

"An airstrike was inflicted on Kostiantynivka. As of the moment, we know that one person was killed and two people were injured. Search operations continue. Twenty-seven houses, three multi-apartment buildings, two infrastructure facilities, and an administrative building were damaged," he said on the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

Also, one person was injured as a result of an enemy attack on Sokil in the Ocheretyne community, the official said.