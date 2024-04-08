Facts

13:56 08.04.2024

Zelenskyy: Law on mobilization should be voted on in coming days

1 min read
The law on mobilization should be voted on by parliament in the coming days, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes.

"We are talking to parliament so that they vote on the relevant law in the coming days. This is very important. And it is not at all responsible what they are doing," he said in an interview shown on Saturday during the Telemarafon.

Zelenskyy also added that "MPs should not expect applause for their populism."

In his opinion, "with this law, the Russians managed to raise the question that our people are not ready to continue defending the state. And today the West asks us: if you don't want mobilization, the parliament doesn't want to vote, then why do you need help?"

Zelenskyy did not agree with the opinion that Ukrainians have ceased to respect the military. "I believe that Ukrainians respect people in military uniform, they respect the military. But it's really very difficult to walk down the street, but to actually live in TikTok," he said.

