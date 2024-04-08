Facts

12:57 08.04.2024

Ukraine to agree to loan terms for financing military aid from USA – Zelenskyy

2 min read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is considering different options, but would agree to credit terms for financing military assistance from the United States.

"As for American assistance: it is critical in any case. Unfortunately, we are a little hostage to this situation. Unfortunately, the issue of Ukraine, namely the issue of Russia's war against Ukraine, has today become a domestic political issue of the United States. Although this is the security of the whole world and I don't understand precisely this immature approach [on the part of the United States]," Zelenskyy said in an interview shown on Saturday during the telethon.

So, according to him, "everyone understands that Russia was counting on an increase in the number of conflicts in the world, because everyone understands that there is only one production capacity. And there is only one volume of weapons. And if there are a lot of conflicts, then these weapons, this help will share. That is, instead of deciding to increase production and do exactly that, and this is a challenge, the issue is being resolved in principle of financial assistance, the ability to finance this increase. That is, another link has been added, another challenge. There was one - only production, but now more money for this production... However, I believe, I work, I hope that reason will still prevail and we will receive appropriate help," the president said.

Answering the question whether Ukraine would agree to help from the United States on credit, Zelenskyy noted that many different options are now being considered. "You know, there was a senator recently, and he asked: 'Will you agree to loan money?' I asked: 'What are the options?' 'Well,' he says, 'well, if, for example, they tell you that credit money or you won't receive [help]. I say: 'Why are these options if there is no choice?'" Zelenskyy said.

"Let's be frank: we will agree to any option. I'll tell you more - if today they offered Ukraine: to give a package on credit today or for free in a year, then we would say: only today. There is no choice here. Our choice is one - to survive and win. We are trying to do this in different ways. This is about credit. The important thing is: the faster, the better," he added.

Tags: #military_assistance

