Emergency shutdown schedules also being introduced in Sumy, Poltava and Donetsk regions

The dispatch center of NPC Ukrenergo is forced to apply emergency shutdown schedules for the period of evening maximum consumption also in Sumy, Poltava and Donetsk regions. Emergency shutdowns have already been used in Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, Kirovohrad regions, the company's press service has reported.

"The main reason is the lack of sufficient generating capacity in the system to cover consumption in certain regions of the country as a result of the massive overnight Russian attack on Ukrainian power plants," the Telegram channel says.

In addition, restrictions on energy supply in Kharkiv region and Kryvyi Rih continue to apply.

"Consumers in other regions are also asked to consume electricity sparingly," Ukrenergo urged.