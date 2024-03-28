Facts

20:22 28.03.2024

Kuleba: Russia's veto on extension of mandate of UN panel of experts, monitoring compliance with sanctions against DPRK, is actually admission of guilt

The Russian Federation's veto on the draft resolution of the UN Security Council on the extension of the mandate of the expert group of the Committee on Sanctions against the DPRK is actually an admission of guilt, Moscow no longer hides military cooperation with Pyongyang.

“Today, Russia was the only country to veto a draft UN Security Council resolution extending the mandate of the Panel of Experts of the 1718’s Sanctions Committee, which monitors sanctions, including arms embargo, against North Korea. This is actually a guilty plea. Moscow no longer hides its military cooperation with North Korea in obtaining arms and ammunition in violation of sanctions, as well as the use of North Korean weapons in the war against Ukraine,” Kuleba said on X.

According to the minister, today's vote is another example of how Russia's illegal presence in the UN Security Council threatens global security.

“We urge all peace-loving nations to strongly condemn Russia's veto and rally behind Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression and the spread of terror and lawlessness around the world,” Kuleba urged.

He also attached to the post a photo showing a North Korean missile that was fired at Kharkiv earlier this year.

“We must defeat Putin's regime through resolute and collective action to ensure that such horrifying photos do not appear in other countries and parts of the world,” the foreign minister said.

 

Tags: #russia #veto #dprk

