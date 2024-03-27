In Sumy region, Zelenskyy awards people keeping the region afloat during full-scale war

During a working trip to Sumy region, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented state awards to people who ensure the vital activity of Sumy region during the full-scale Russian aggression.

As the presidential press-service reported, the Head of State noted that these people deserve the gratitude of the Ukrainian people for the fact that Sumy region has withstood, is fighting and will prevail.

"I am grateful to the rescuers, medical workers, and power engineers who are overcoming severe challenges. I am grateful to the police. I am grateful to all those who live in Sumy region and fight with all their hearts and souls," Zelenskyy emphasized and wished their families health.

The President also conveyed his wishes for victory to the representatives of various professions who remain in Sumy region. "Today, this is the main challenge – to love Ukraine in Ukraine," he said.

The Head of State presented the Orders For Courage, III class, to the employees of Sumyoblenergo (one of them posthumously), and awarded medals For Impeccable Service, III class, and For Saved Life to the medics of the Sumy Regional Center for Emergency Medical Care and Disaster Medicine, police officers and rescuers. They were awarded for their courage and dedication in protecting the territorial integrity of Ukraine and overcoming the consequences of Russia's armed aggression.