19:10 27.03.2024

Kuleba: visit of Ukrainian FM to India is first in last seven years, its goal to strengthen Ukrainian-Indian relations

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said that the main purpose of his first visit to India this week is to strengthen Ukrainian-Indian relations.

"I have already announced that this week, at the invitation of my Indian colleague, Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, I will pay a visit to New Delhi. This will be my first visit to this country and the first visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine to India in the last seven years. The purpose of this visit is to strengthen Ukrainian-Indian relations," he said during an online briefing with foreign media being in Warsaw.

Kuleba recalled that a week ago, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during which issues of bilateral cooperation, trade and the upcoming Global Peace Summit were raised.

"My visit will help implement the agreements reached and continue the development of our relations. Ukraine views India as an important global state with a powerful international voice. We are confident that close cooperation will benefit both our countries," the Minister stressed.

Kuleba informed that during his visit to New Delhi, a number of negotiations are planned, including between the foreign ministers, as well as a meeting of the Ukrainian-Indian intergovernmental commission.

As reported, on January 3, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar discussed cooperation on the Peace Formula in a telephone conversation and agreed to hold the first meeting of the Indian-Ukrainian Intergovernmental Commission since 2018 in the near future.

