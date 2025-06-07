URCS joins emergency response efforts in Ukrainian city of Kharkiv after overnight Russian strike

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) has joined emergency response efforts in Kharkiv following a night-time Russian terrorist attack.

"Volunteers from the Rapid Response Unit of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society in Kharkiv region are working at the site of the emergency together with the city's rescue services... A canine search-and-rescue unit has also been deployed to assist with rescue operations," the URCS reported on Facebook.

Volunteers carried out door-to-door checks of damaged residential buildings and surrounding areas to locate victims. They provided first aid to the wounded and handed them over to ambulance crews for transport to hospitals. Psychological first aid has also been offered to victims and continues to be provided.

Volunteers are supplying water and hot beverages to victims, utility workers, and emergency responders.

According to reports, a heavy Russian attack involving drones, aerial bombs, and missiles on Kharkiv overnight from Friday to Saturday left three people dead and injured 21 others, including a 1.5-month-old infant and a 14-year-old girl.

Ukraine's State Emergency Service said one of the strikes hit a nine-story residential building. Private homes, a civilian enterprise, and other facilities in the city were also damaged.

Emergency rescue operations are ongoing.