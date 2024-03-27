Number of wounded in Mykolaiv as result of missile strike increased to eight – mayor

The number of wounded as a result of a missile strike on Mykolaiv has increased to eight people, Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych said.

"Mykolaiv. About the consequences of the shelling. Now it is known about eight wounded. These are all civilians," he wrote on the Telegram channel.

"There are minor damages in four residential buildings. These are mostly broken windows in apartments. Our employees are doing a detour of the territory and recording the damage," he added.

Earlier it was reported that on Wednesday, the Russian army struck Mykolaiv, presumably with an Iskander-M ballistic missile, six wounded were previously known as a result of a missile strike.