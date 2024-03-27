Facts

17:29 27.03.2024

Number of wounded in Mykolaiv as result of missile strike increased to eight – mayor

1 min read
Number of wounded in Mykolaiv as result of missile strike increased to eight – mayor

The number of wounded as a result of a missile strike on Mykolaiv has increased to eight people, Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych said.

"Mykolaiv. About the consequences of the shelling. Now it is known about eight wounded. These are all civilians," he wrote on the Telegram channel.

"There are minor damages in four residential buildings. These are mostly broken windows in apartments. Our employees are doing a detour of the territory and recording the damage," he added.

Earlier it was reported that on Wednesday, the Russian army struck Mykolaiv, presumably with an Iskander-M ballistic missile, six wounded were previously known as a result of a missile strike.

Tags: #mykolaiv #missile_attack

MORE ABOUT

10:55 25.03.2024
In Pechersky district of Kyiv, fragments of downed missile fall on residential building

In Pechersky district of Kyiv, fragments of downed missile fall on residential building

09:22 22.03.2024
Zelenskyy: Enemy hits Ukraine with more than 60 shaheds, almost 90 missiles at night

Zelenskyy: Enemy hits Ukraine with more than 60 shaheds, almost 90 missiles at night

17:16 21.03.2024
Enemy launches missile attack on enterprise in Mykolaiv, number of victims increased to six people – Kim

Enemy launches missile attack on enterprise in Mykolaiv, number of victims increased to six people – Kim

15:41 21.03.2024
One dead, four injured as result of missile attack on Mykolaiv – local authorities

One dead, four injured as result of missile attack on Mykolaiv – local authorities

09:29 21.03.2024
Number of victims of missile attack on Kyiv increases to 13 people, child among them

Number of victims of missile attack on Kyiv increases to 13 people, child among them

14:23 15.03.2024
Death toll in Odesa from Russian missile strike increased to 14 people, 46 more injured - regional administration

Death toll in Odesa from Russian missile strike increased to 14 people, 46 more injured - regional administration

14:11 15.03.2024
Eight people killed, more than 20 injured amid missile attack on Odesa - PGO

Eight people killed, more than 20 injured amid missile attack on Odesa - PGO

15:26 08.03.2024
In Sumy, two killed from missile strike, rescue work completed – administration

In Sumy, two killed from missile strike, rescue work completed – administration

17:46 06.03.2024
Zelenskyy on Russian strike on Odesa during his visit: They're either insane or have no control over what their terrorist army doing at all

Zelenskyy on Russian strike on Odesa during his visit: They're either insane or have no control over what their terrorist army doing at all

15:09 07.02.2024
Number of casualties caused by missile attack on Kyiv rises to 40 people – municipal authorities

Number of casualties caused by missile attack on Kyiv rises to 40 people – municipal authorities

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy announces availability of significant amount of funds for current year for all country’s regions under Made in Ukraine program

Number of victims of Russian strike on Kharkiv increased to 19 – Zelenskyy

Poland to double its contribution to Czech initiative on purchase of ammunition for Ukraine – FM

Zelenskyy visits location of 117th separate territorial defense brigade in Sumy region

SAMP/T, Patriot systems can down Russia's Zircon-type missiles – Ukrainian Air Force

LATEST

AFU General Staff: Aviation of Defense Forces launch 10 attacks on enemy, rocket launchers hit two areas with invaders’ personnel

ARMA predicts UAH 8-10 bln in revenues from management and sale of seized assets in 2024

In Sumy region, Zelenskyy awards people keeping the region afloat during full-scale war

Umerov, Syrsky talk via video link with new Lithuanian Defense Minister, invite him to Kyiv in near future

Zelenskyy announces availability of significant amount of funds for current year for all country’s regions under Made in Ukraine program

Kuleba: It’s planned that F-16s will appear in skies over Ukraine in midsummer

Number of victims of Russian strike on Kharkiv increased to 19 – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy gets acquainted with construction of fortifications in Sumy region

Ukraine joins WIPO ALERT to counteract pirated websites – Economy Ministry

Kuleba: visit of Ukrainian FM to India is first in last seven years, its goal to strengthen Ukrainian-Indian relations

AD
AD
AD
AD