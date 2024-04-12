Cabinet allocates UAH 125.5 mln for water supply to Mykolaiv

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has allocated UAH 125.5 million from the state budget reserve fund for water supply in Mykolaiv, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

"This is part of comprehensive measures to eliminate the consequences of the Russian terrorist attack at the Kakhovka hydroelectric plant," Shmyhal wrote on the Telegram channel.

According to him, the funds will be used to compensate for the cost of electricity for supplying water through the Dnipro-Inhulets canal.