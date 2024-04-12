Economy

13:49 12.04.2024

Cabinet allocates UAH 125.5 mln for water supply to Mykolaiv

1 min read
Cabinet allocates UAH 125.5 mln for water supply to Mykolaiv

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has allocated UAH 125.5 million from the state budget reserve fund for water supply in Mykolaiv, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

"This is part of comprehensive measures to eliminate the consequences of the Russian terrorist attack at the Kakhovka hydroelectric plant," Shmyhal wrote on the Telegram channel.

According to him, the funds will be used to compensate for the cost of electricity for supplying water through the Dnipro-Inhulets canal.

Tags: #water #mykolaiv

MORE ABOUT

13:11 11.04.2024
Russians shell Mykolaiv, there are dead – local authorities

Russians shell Mykolaiv, there are dead – local authorities

17:29 27.03.2024
Number of wounded in Mykolaiv as result of missile strike increased to eight – mayor

Number of wounded in Mykolaiv as result of missile strike increased to eight – mayor

17:16 21.03.2024
Enemy launches missile attack on enterprise in Mykolaiv, number of victims increased to six people – Kim

Enemy launches missile attack on enterprise in Mykolaiv, number of victims increased to six people – Kim

15:41 21.03.2024
One dead, four injured as result of missile attack on Mykolaiv – local authorities

One dead, four injured as result of missile attack on Mykolaiv – local authorities

11:18 20.02.2024
URCS and State Water Agency sign memo on providing water to population of Ukraine

URCS and State Water Agency sign memo on providing water to population of Ukraine

19:30 22.01.2024
Ukrainian air defense destroys Russian missile in Mykolaiv region – Southern Defense Forces

Ukrainian air defense destroys Russian missile in Mykolaiv region – Southern Defense Forces

20:23 03.01.2024
Several explosions occurred in Snihurivka in Mykolaiv region, there are casualties, incl child

Several explosions occurred in Snihurivka in Mykolaiv region, there are casualties, incl child

19:57 29.12.2023
Govt extends construction of water pipelines over destruction of Kakhovka HPP dam until late 2024

Govt extends construction of water pipelines over destruction of Kakhovka HPP dam until late 2024

20:18 04.12.2023
Mykolaiv region signs cooperation memo with Japan

Mykolaiv region signs cooperation memo with Japan

10:15 23.11.2023
CSD LAB opens new laboratory offices in Cherkasy, Mykolaiv

CSD LAB opens new laboratory offices in Cherkasy, Mykolaiv

AD

HOT NEWS

Industrial consumers should maximize own power generation, even sell it to Ukrenergo

Kharkiv region to receive UAH 1.5 bln under Made in Ukraine program, amount not limited – Svyrydenko

Shmyhal instructs departments to develop solutions for procurement of energy equipment

Inflation in Ukraine 0.5% up in March, but 3.2% down y-o-y – statistics

EU sends emergency aid to Ukraine to deal with aftermath of Russia's attacks on energy infrastructure

LATEST

Ukraine will face electricity deficit of 3 GW in May - ex-Minister of Energy

Member of Ukrnafta supervisory board Fąfara heads Polish concern Orlen

Outages in Kharkiv confirm effectiveness of investments in GPON - Vodafone Ukraine head

Govt approves extension of deadline for start of fulfillment of obligations under two hydrocarbon PSAs

Industrial consumers should maximize own power generation, even sell it to Ukrenergo

Ukrenergo expects to soon eliminate debts to small solar power plants, part of them to large RES facilities – Board Chairman

France to continue seeking control instruments for Ukrainian grain on EU market

Kharkiv region to receive UAH 1.5 bln under Made in Ukraine program, amount not limited – Svyrydenko

Shmyhal instructs departments to develop solutions for procurement of energy equipment

Inflation in Ukraine 0.5% up in March, but 3.2% down y-o-y – statistics

AD
AD
AD
AD