12:51 25.04.2024

As result of shelling of Smila, six people injured

Russian invaders on the morning of Thursday, April 25, launched a missile attack on the city of Smila, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reports.

"According to preliminary information, 47 private houses on several streets were damaged by the blast wave and debris. Windows in neighboring high-rise buildings were also broken. Six residents turned to doctors for help. They refused hospitalization," the message on the Telegram channel states.

The emergency response headquarters, as well as rescuers and deminers from the State Emergency Service are working at the scene of the incident.

