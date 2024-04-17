Victims and wounded in Chernihiv due to missile attack by Russia – region’s head

Head of Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Vyacheslav Chaus reported casualties and injuries as a result of a Russian missile strike on Chernihiv on Wednesday morning.

"The enemy hit Chernihiv with missiles. There are victims and wounded," he wrote on the Telegram channel.

Later, he recorded a video message in which he clarified that the strike was carried out almost in the center of the city and there were many wounded, but did not specify how many.

"The enemy launched three missile strikes on the area close to the center of the city. There are dead civilians, many wounded, and now rescuers are working, our doctors are working, providing all necessary assistance. A headquarters has already been established and all necessary assistance will be provided. All detailed information will be provided later," Chaus said.