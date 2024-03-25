Facts

19:40 25.03.2024

Heavy fighting continues near Terny, enemy loses 961 people in Kreminna direction over month – Azov

1 min read

During a month of active fighting, thanks to the actions of the battalion tactical group formed by the 12th Azov Brigade, according to confirmed data alone, the enemy lost 356 killed, 602 wounded and three captives.

According to the press service of the brigade, enemy assaults continue in Kreminna direction, heavy fighting is taking place near Terny, and the enemy does not take into account the losses of personnel.

"During a month of active fighting, thanks to the actions of the battalion tactical group formed by the 12th Azov brigade, only according to confirmed data, the enemy lost: 356 killed; 602 wounded; three captured; nine tanks; 18 infantry fighting vehicles; five armored personnel carriers; six artillery systems; two units of special equipment; one mortar; two UAVs; a large number of communication systems, electronic warfare/REM and auxiliary equipment," the Telegram channel says.

It is indicated that all possible means of destruction are involved in repelling enemy attacks. FPV drones, drop-impact drones and artillery are the most effective.

“Azov, together with related units, continues to hold the defense in one of the most difficult areas," the brigade stressed.

Tags: #front #terny

