Facts

14:47 25.03.2024

Zelenskyy on SBU Day: We rely on strength of special services in protection from enemy operations against our internal unity

2 min read
On the Day of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked all employees of the department for their service.

"We thank all the soldiers of the SBU. We are proud of the range of the SBU. We count on the strength of the SBU special forces at the front. We rely on the strength of the SBU in protecting against enemy operations against the internal unity of Ukraine. And we believe - we believe that the SBU effectiveness as one of the key elements of our defense forces and the security of Ukraine will definitely bring our common victory closer," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram on Monday morning.

The head of the SBU, Vasyl Maliuk, in turn, noted that "on this symbolic day we not only evaluate our results, but also set new goals, and today our main goal is victory over the enemy."

"For more than two years, the SBU has been hitting the enemy every day at the most painful points - the Crimean Bridge, warships in the Black Sea, tanks, electronic warfare and air defense systems, oil refineries and other facilities working for the Russian military-industrial complex. All these are our legitimate targets, because they are bringing war to Ukrainian soil. And the SBU always keeps its word and fulfills its promises... During this time, the security service has found many unique technological solutions. They help us act quickly and accurately even deep behind enemy lines," he wrote on Telegram.

"We are doing everything to make the enemy realize that he is doomed on our land, and retribution for all the crimes committed and every destroyed life is inevitable," Maliuk said.

Tags: #sbu

