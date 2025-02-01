Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:17 01.02.2025

Zelenskyy on outcomes of invaders’ attack: it’s crucial that our partners take action, fulfill our agreements, increase pressure on Russia

1 min read
Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his condolences to the families and friends of those killed in the Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities: three killed in Poltava, one in Kharkiv, two in Sumy region.

“Last night, Russia launched an attack on our cities using various types of weapons: missiles, attack drones, and aerial bombs. Another wave of terrorist crimes. In Poltava, a residential building was hit, a section of the building was completely destroyed. Ten people were wounded, including children. Tragically, three people were killed. My condolences to their families,” Zelenskyy said on X.

“Damage has also been reported in Zaporizhia, as well as in the Odesa, Sumy, Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi, and Kyiv regions. As of now, six people are confirmed wounded. In Kharkiv, one person was killed by a strike drone. In the Sumy region, this Russian attack claimed two more lives. My condolences to their families and loved ones,” the President added.

“Every such act of terror proves that we need greater support in defending against Russian terror. Every air defense system, every interceptor missile, means a life saved. It is crucial that our partners take action, fulfill our agreements, and increase pressure on Russia,” Zelenskyy summed up.

