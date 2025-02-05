Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:33 05.02.2025

Civilians killed in enemy shelling of Pokrovsk, Druzhkivka on Tuesday

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/vadym.filashkin/

One resident of Pokrovsk and one resident of Druzhkivka, Kramatorsk district, were killed and four people were wounded in the region as a result of Russian attacks during the past day, according to Head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin.

"One dead and two injured, two houses and a car damaged in Pokrovsk, and another person was injured in Hryshyne," he said on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

Eight houses were damaged in Siversk, Bakhmut district, according to the official.

"Kramatorsk district. An administrative building, an enterprise and six garages were damaged in Lyman, an administrative building was damaged in Stavky. Seven houses, a shop and an industrial facility were damaged in Druzhkivka. A house was damaged in Tykhonivka, Mykolaivka community. A non-residential building was damaged in Kramatorsk," he said.

According to Filashkin, the Russian occupiers shelled the settlements in Donetsk region 17 times during the day. A total of 249 people, including eight children, were evacuated from the front line yesterday.

Tags: #donetsk_region #attacks

