Occupiers claim lives of five people in Chasiv Yar, one in Pokrovsk – authorities

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/vadym.filashkin/

Five residents of Chasiv Yar and one resident of Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, died as a result of recent enemy attacks, Head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin has said Monday.

"At least six people were killed as a result of attacks on Donetsk region. There are ongoing active hostilities in Chasiv Yar, but some people are still staying in the city. Recently, five people aged from 32 to 66 years old were killed by Russian forces there. It has become possible to find the bodies of the deceased today. Also, it has become known that a man, 62, was killed in Pokrovsk yesterday," the official said on the Telegram channel.

Another person was wounded in Rubtsi, Lyman community, the authorities reported.

Previously, Filashkin reported one dead in Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk district, three injured in Shevchenko, Dobropillia community, Pokrovsk district, and two injured in Sribne, Pokrovsk community.