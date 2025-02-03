Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:09 03.02.2025

Occupiers claim lives of five people in Chasiv Yar, one in Pokrovsk – authorities

1 min read
Occupiers claim lives of five people in Chasiv Yar, one in Pokrovsk – authorities
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/vadym.filashkin/

Five residents of Chasiv Yar and one resident of Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, died as a result of recent enemy attacks, Head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin has said Monday.

"At least six people were killed as a result of attacks on Donetsk region. There are ongoing active hostilities in Chasiv Yar, but some people are still staying in the city. Recently, five people aged from 32 to 66 years old were killed by Russian forces there. It has become possible to find the bodies of the deceased today. Also, it has become known that a man, 62, was killed in Pokrovsk yesterday," the official said on the Telegram channel.

Another person was wounded in Rubtsi, Lyman community, the authorities reported.

Previously, Filashkin reported one dead in Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk district, three injured in Shevchenko, Dobropillia community, Pokrovsk district, and two injured in Sribne, Pokrovsk community.

Tags: #donetsk_region #attacks

MORE ABOUT

10:56 07.05.2025
Zelenskyy: Enemy attacks at night with four ballistic missiles, 142 drones: Woman, her son killed, seven wounded, incl four children

Zelenskyy: Enemy attacks at night with four ballistic missiles, 142 drones: Woman, her son killed, seven wounded, incl four children

17:09 05.05.2025
Six killed, six wounded, incl two children, in Donetsk region due to enemy shelling – authorities

Six killed, six wounded, incl two children, in Donetsk region due to enemy shelling – authorities

11:23 03.05.2025
Russian drone attacks on Ukrainian city of Kharkiv injure 51 civilians, including 2 minors

Russian drone attacks on Ukrainian city of Kharkiv injure 51 civilians, including 2 minors

19:12 02.05.2025
In Odesa, man with knives attacks police officers on Kulykove Field, four law enforcers, attacker injured – police officer

In Odesa, man with knives attacks police officers on Kulykove Field, four law enforcers, attacker injured – police officer

16:21 02.05.2025
One civilian killed, three injured in shelling of Donetsk region – authorities

One civilian killed, three injured in shelling of Donetsk region – authorities

14:59 29.04.2025
Russian winter attacks destroy nearly half of Ukraine's gas production – Ukrainian PM

Russian winter attacks destroy nearly half of Ukraine's gas production – Ukrainian PM

14:16 29.04.2025
Russian winter attacks destroy nearly half of Ukraine's gas production – Ukrainian PM

Russian winter attacks destroy nearly half of Ukraine's gas production – Ukrainian PM

10:57 16.04.2025
Enemy wounds five residents of Donetsk region on April 15 – authorities

Enemy wounds five residents of Donetsk region on April 15 – authorities

09:52 15.04.2025
Defense Forces repel 82 enemy attacks on Monday – General Staff

Defense Forces repel 82 enemy attacks on Monday – General Staff

09:02 15.04.2025
Two people injured as result of drone attack on car in Kherson region – authorities

Two people injured as result of drone attack on car in Kherson region – authorities

HOT NEWS

Starmer: Necessary to expand AFU capabilities, strengthen them, peacekeeping mandate will depend on capabilities and needs

Ukraine receives no official proposals to create buffer zone - Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Key elements of security – Armed Forces of Ukraine and support contingent

Zelenskyy: Aid to Ukraine from US coming, intelligence data sharing not stopped, I hope for strengthening sanctions against Russia

Ukraine and Coalition of the Willing demand ceasefire from Russia for 30 days from Monday, otherwise sanctions – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Sullivan responds to criticism of insufficient support for Ukraine under Biden, stresses that real peace is through force

Starmer: Necessary to expand AFU capabilities, strengthen them, peacekeeping mandate will depend on capabilities and needs

Ukraine receives no official proposals to create buffer zone - Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Key elements of security – Armed Forces of Ukraine and support contingent

Zelenskyy: Aid to Ukraine from US coming, intelligence data sharing not stopped, I hope for strengthening sanctions against Russia

Ukraine and Coalition of the Willing demand ceasefire from Russia for 30 days from Monday, otherwise sanctions – Zelenskyy

More than 20 leaders of Coalition of the Willing take part in talks on calling for 30-day ceasefire

Coalition of the Willing ready to discuss technical implementation of ceasefire

Rubio and Wadephul discuss ending war in Ukraine – US Department of State

Special Operations Forces receive FPV drones and mobile complexes - Poroshenko transfers aid worth UAH 30 mln

AD
AD