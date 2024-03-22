Facts

17:18 22.03.2024

Council of the EU approves trade liberalisation for Ukraine – Deputy PM

1 min read
Council of the EU approves trade liberalisation for Ukraine – Deputy PM

The Council of the EU approved a decision to extend trade liberalisation for Ukraine, foreseeing the suspension of import duties and quotas on Ukrainian exports to the EU until June 5, 2025, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna reported at the Forbes Exporters Summit in Kyiv on Friday.

"The European Council voted in favor of the decision on trade liberalisation," she said, adding that only a number of technical issues remained.

As reported, The Council of the EU and the European Parliament have provisionally agreed to renew the suspension of import duties and quotas on Ukrainian exports to the EU for another year, until 5 June 2025, beefing up safeguards for sensitive agricultural products.

The renewed regulation will apply from 6 June 2024 until 5 June 2025 and concerns the continued suspension of all outstanding customs duties and quotas under Title IV of the Association Agreement between the EU and Ukraine establishing a deep and comprehensive free trade area (DCFTA).

Tags: #trade #liberalize

MORE ABOUT

19:18 22.03.2024
Council of the EU backs extension of trade liberalisation for Ukraine, discussion continues

Council of the EU backs extension of trade liberalisation for Ukraine, discussion continues

12:18 07.03.2024
Relevant committee of European Parliament gives first go-ahead to extend trade liberalization for Ukraine, Moldova for another year

Relevant committee of European Parliament gives first go-ahead to extend trade liberalization for Ukraine, Moldova for another year

19:33 28.02.2024
Ukraine, Poland to be able to respect interests of Polish farmers, unblock Ukrainian-Polish border - trade rep

Ukraine, Poland to be able to respect interests of Polish farmers, unblock Ukrainian-Polish border - trade rep

19:24 26.02.2024
Poland urges EU to slow trade liberalization with Ukraine

Poland urges EU to slow trade liberalization with Ukraine

10:39 08.02.2024
UK extends tariff-free trade with Ukraine until 2029

UK extends tariff-free trade with Ukraine until 2029

19:23 05.02.2024
Poland plans to impose VAT on Ukrainian vegetable oil, cap sugar imports from Ukraine

Poland plans to impose VAT on Ukrainian vegetable oil, cap sugar imports from Ukraine

16:09 22.01.2024
Ukraine ready for detailed discussion with EU countries on trade flows – trade rep

Ukraine ready for detailed discussion with EU countries on trade flows – trade rep

20:50 17.01.2024
European Commission wants to extend duty-free trade with Ukraine another year - Polish govt

European Commission wants to extend duty-free trade with Ukraine another year - Polish govt

19:18 22.12.2023
Biden gives Treasury additional tools for limiting import of certain Russian goods including diamonds

Biden gives Treasury additional tools for limiting import of certain Russian goods including diamonds

14:11 18.12.2023
UK conducts its first trade mission to Ukraine

UK conducts its first trade mission to Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

Terrorist attack in "Crocus" is a deliberate provocation of Putin's regime - representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (CORRECTED)

Ukraine has nothing to do with the events in the Crocus City Hall near Moscow

Fire has spread to the facade of the Crocus city hall building, explosions are heard

Syrsky reports on planned reformatting of some troop groups, notes priority of rotation

Zelenskyy holds HQ meeting to eliminate consequences of morning Russian strikes

LATEST

The area of the fire in the Crocus City Hall is 12.9 thousand sq. m.

Power supply to 310 thousand subscribers has been restored in Kharkiv, 360 thousand remain without electricity

The number of injured in Zaporizhzhya increased to 29 people - State Emergency Situations Service

Terrorist attack in "Crocus" is a deliberate provocation of Putin's regime - representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (CORRECTED)

Ukraine has nothing to do with the events in the Crocus City Hall near Moscow

Fire has spread to the facade of the Crocus city hall building, explosions are heard

Up to five people with weapons attacked Crocus City Hall in Moscow region

Challenge for Ukraine is to maintain pace, effectiveness of combat innovation on battlefield to replace missing capabilities - U.S. general

Syrsky reports on planned reformatting of some troop groups, notes priority of rotation

Pope must demand that Russia end war – Kurt Volker

AD
AD
AD
AD