Council of the EU approves trade liberalisation for Ukraine – Deputy PM

The Council of the EU approved a decision to extend trade liberalisation for Ukraine, foreseeing the suspension of import duties and quotas on Ukrainian exports to the EU until June 5, 2025, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna reported at the Forbes Exporters Summit in Kyiv on Friday.

"The European Council voted in favor of the decision on trade liberalisation," she said, adding that only a number of technical issues remained.

As reported, The Council of the EU and the European Parliament have provisionally agreed to renew the suspension of import duties and quotas on Ukrainian exports to the EU for another year, until 5 June 2025, beefing up safeguards for sensitive agricultural products.

The renewed regulation will apply from 6 June 2024 until 5 June 2025 and concerns the continued suspension of all outstanding customs duties and quotas under Title IV of the Association Agreement between the EU and Ukraine establishing a deep and comprehensive free trade area (DCFTA).