Shmyhal, Canadian Minister of Economic Development discuss advantages of updated bilateral free trade agreement

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal discussed with Minister of Export Promotion, International Trade and Economic Development of Canada Mary Ng the benefits of the updated free trade agreement between the countries, which comes into force on July 1.

"The agreement has been supplemented with new and updated chapters, in particular on investments, cross-border trade in services, financial services, digital trade, etc. This agreement can also be useful for Canadian companies in restoring Ukrainian infrastructure," Shmyhal said on the Telegram channel.

According to him, Ukraine is interested in attracting more Canadian business to key sectors that will be priority for investment: oil and gas production, renewable energy, small modular reactors, green metallurgy, logistics and transport, IT and digitalization, agricultural production.

Shmyhal also noted the successful cooperation between Cameco and Energoatom, as a result of which Canada has actually become the main supplier of nuclear fuel.