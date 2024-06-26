Economy

19:19 26.06.2024

Shmyhal, Canadian Minister of Economic Development discuss advantages of updated bilateral free trade agreement

1 min read
Shmyhal, Canadian Minister of Economic Development discuss advantages of updated bilateral free trade agreement

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal discussed with Minister of Export Promotion, International Trade and Economic Development of Canada Mary Ng the benefits of the updated free trade agreement between the countries, which comes into force on July 1.

"The agreement has been supplemented with new and updated chapters, in particular on investments, cross-border trade in services, financial services, digital trade, etc. This agreement can also be useful for Canadian companies in restoring Ukrainian infrastructure," Shmyhal said on the Telegram channel.

According to him, Ukraine is interested in attracting more Canadian business to key sectors that will be priority for investment: oil and gas production, renewable energy, small modular reactors, green metallurgy, logistics and transport, IT and digitalization, agricultural production.

Shmyhal also noted the successful cooperation between Cameco and Energoatom, as a result of which Canada has actually become the main supplier of nuclear fuel.

Tags: #canada #trade #free

MORE ABOUT

14:54 20.06.2024
Canada allocates CAD 15 mln for completion of second stage of Holodomor Museum – Ministry of Culture

Canada allocates CAD 15 mln for completion of second stage of Holodomor Museum – Ministry of Culture

12:21 20.06.2024
West to support Ukrainian economy during war, isolate Russia, its allies – Canadian Ambassador to Ukraine

West to support Ukrainian economy during war, isolate Russia, its allies – Canadian Ambassador to Ukraine

20:40 13.06.2024
Canada introduces new sanctions against Russian individuals, legal entities

Canada introduces new sanctions against Russian individuals, legal entities

20:20 04.06.2024
Canada imposes sanctions against associates of Ukrainian ex-president Yanukovych

Canada imposes sanctions against associates of Ukrainian ex-president Yanukovych

10:02 30.05.2024
Canada has no conditions for use of weapons supplied to Ukraine – FM

Canada has no conditions for use of weapons supplied to Ukraine – FM

20:59 21.05.2024
Canada imposes sanctions on 2 individuals, 6 companies over military cooperation between Russia, N. Korea

Canada imposes sanctions on 2 individuals, 6 companies over military cooperation between Russia, N. Korea

20:32 20.05.2024
Tokayev: Kazakhstan-Turkey trade may grow to $10 bln

Tokayev: Kazakhstan-Turkey trade may grow to $10 bln

20:40 16.05.2024
Stefanishyna allows extension of the trade visa-free for 2025-2026

Stefanishyna allows extension of the trade visa-free for 2025-2026

19:22 13.05.2024
Zelenskyy, Trudeau coordinate positions before Peace Summit

Zelenskyy, Trudeau coordinate positions before Peace Summit

20:49 10.05.2024
Canada to allocate over $55 mln to strengthen Ukrainian air defense

Canada to allocate over $55 mln to strengthen Ukrainian air defense

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine could overcome winter with least possible power outages – head of Energy Inspectorate

There is critical shortage of internal electricity generation, situation with shortage will be difficult in next 6-8 weeks

Analysts worsen forecast for hryvnia exchange rate for late 2024 to average of UAH 42/$1

NBU monetary policy committee in its opinion on key policy rate dynamics in 2024 divides as 7:4 in favor of reducing it by another 0.5-1 p.p.

Situation with electricity supply to improve in Aug – head of State Energy Inspectorate

LATEST

Nuclear regulators of Ukraine and Norway implementing 18 common projects to counter challenges of Russian aggression

Ukraine could overcome winter with least possible power outages – head of Energy Inspectorate

Kyivteploenergo repairs more than 50% of 1,300 heat meters planned for repair in 2024

CEO of Velta Brodsky interested in details of sanctions on Firtash's assets regarding Motronivsky Mining Plant

There is critical shortage of internal electricity generation, situation with shortage will be difficult in next 6-8 weeks

Analysts worsen forecast for hryvnia exchange rate for late 2024 to average of UAH 42/$1

UCAB insists on resumption of AMCU case on abuse of Ukrzaliznytsia's monopoly position in market for transportation of agricultural goods

NBU monetary policy committee in its opinion on key policy rate dynamics in 2024 divides as 7:4 in favor of reducing it by another 0.5-1 p.p.

Ukrnafta doubles non-fuel sales for five months

Small and medium businesses can receive amount of up to EUR 40,000 to develop own exports - Economy Ministry

AD
AD
AD
AD