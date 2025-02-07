Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:22 07.02.2025

If EU-Ukraine trade conditions change, Ukraine may need new markets for wheat – expert

2 min read
Should export mechanisms for agricultural products to the European Union change after the expiration of Autonomous Trade Measures (ATM), wheat exports to this market may drop from the current 6 million tonnes to just 1 million tonnes, Mykola Horbachev, President of the Ukrainian Grain Association (UGA), told Interfax-Ukraine.

"We hope to sell around 6 million tons of wheat to the EU during the 2024/2025 season. However, there are rumors that if the same mechanisms are not extended after June 6, 2025, we will only be able to export up to 1 million tonnes under a quota system. In that case, we will need to find other markets for the remaining 5 million tonnes," Horbachev explained.

Nevertheless, the UGA president highlighted the constructive efforts of Ukraine's Ministry of Agrarian Policy and agricultural policymakers, who are seeking new markets for Ukrainian agricultural products, including African countries. Therefore, even if the European Commission imposes restrictions, Horbachev believes that Ukraine's harvest will still be fully sold.

Regarding other grains, Horbachev expressed confidence that they would not be subject to restrictions.

"Corn supplies have already been regulated. Europe imports 20 million tonnes of corn annually, over half of which comes from Ukraine. Europe needs our corn for producing ham and prosciutto; it can't be replaced. Ukrainian corn is the fastest way to meet that demand," he assured.

Horbachev also believes the EU will not restrict imports of Ukrainian soybeans, meal, and sunflower products.

The UGA president noted that no final decision has been made regarding changes to trade rules between the EU and Ukraine, and negotiations are ongoing.

Tags: #trade #wheat #eu

