Tokayev: Kazakhstan-Turkey trade may grow to $10 bln

Trade between Kazakhstan and Turkey may reach $10 billion in the future, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

Tokayev received Turkish Great National Assembly Speaker Numan Kurtulmus on Monday to discuss steps to bolster the enhanced strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Turkey, the Kazakh presidential press service said.

"A dialogue between our countries has been developing very productively. Turkey is among Kazakhstan's top five trade partners and top ten principal investors. Bilateral trade reached $6 billion last year. But we shouldn't stop at that. The potential of our relations is huge. I am convinced that our mutual trade will reach $10 billion in the future," the press service quoted Tokayev as saying.

Kurtulmus said he was sure that cooperation between Turkey and Kazakhstan would continue to strengthen. "Our countries have great potential for expanding ties in the trade, technology, industry, logistics, energy, and agriculture sectors," he said.

Tokayev and Kurtulmus also exchanged opinions on options for broadening cooperation between the Organization of Turkic States countries and interaction within international organizations, and considered a schedule of upcoming top-level meetings.

