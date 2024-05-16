Stefanishyna allows extension of the trade visa-free for 2025-2026

The current liberal trade regime of the European Union with Ukraine, subject to autonomous trade measures (ATM), will most likely be extended in 2025-2026, although Kyiv aims to enshrine these duty-free trade conditions in the Association Agreement as early as possible, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna said on Thursday.

"The agreement is that this year we will integrate these duty-free trade conditions into the Association Agreement. We are working on this. But, to be honest, I have a feeling that the decision [on ATM] may be extended in 2025-2026 (...) I have a feeling that this is possible," she said at a discussion organized by Kyiv International Economic Forum in Kyiv on Thursday.

Regarding the vision of what the optimal trade framework with Europe should be, the Deputy Prime Minister said this is "full trade liberalization with any conditions."

"That is, now we must realize that we have continued full trade liberalization with conditions, with caveats. (...) Therefore, this is complete trade liberalization in any form," she said.

"In the form of a unilateral decision, in the form of an association agreement. No one will definitely return to the old terms of trade before the outbreak of a full-scale war or before the decision of the ATM. That is, this is complete trade liberalization for the entire period until joining the European Union," Stefanishyna said.

According to her, this is due to the fact that if Ukraine deviates from the current terms of the trade agreement, this will mean opening negotiations "from scratch" in terms of membership.

Ukraine must maintain full trade liberalization prior to EU membership by any effort, and with any precautions, the Deputy Prime Minister said.

Speaking about the possible timing of accession to the EU, Stefanishyna said by the end of 2024 or the beginning of 2025, Ukraine will reach the "red lines" in the relevant negotiations. "That is, we will understand the scope of our obligations," the Deputy Prime Minister said.

According to her, then "in two years it is absolutely realistic to talk about membership."

Stefanishyna said there is also a "master agenda" of the EU itself to complete enlargement by 2030.