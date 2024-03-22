Stefanishyna: I think allies themselves don't believe in NATO right now

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna says that Ukraine's invitation to NATO is a legal guarantee that there will be no negotiations behind Ukraine's back.

"We have not yet found the right person among all the allied countries and Headquarters with whom we could really talk about this. Now the whole dialogue with allies and Headquarters boils down to ‘please keep yourself calm at the Washington summit, since we do not know what Trump's tweet after the leaders' meeting is, to put it very briefly," Stefanishyna said during the 16th annual Kyiv Security Forum (KSF) on Friday.

The Deputy Prime Minister noted that Ukraine is not talking about NATO membership now, but even before the Vilnius summit, it proposed the format of an "invitation", a legally binding format that guarantees membership.

"For me, the position of the allies is strange, since they do not think that NATO can offer Ukraine mechanisms that will allow it to be protected or politically supported. I think that the allies themselves do not believe in NATO now," Stefanishyna said.

The Deputy Prime Minister stressed that "Ukraine's invitation to NATO is a legal guarantee that there will be no negotiations behind the backs of the allies, behind the backs of Ukraine. This is an important decision for us, and it will be on the table for as long as it takes."