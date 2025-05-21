Interfax-Ukraine
16:36 21.05.2025

Stefanishyna discusses anti-corruption reforms with IMF

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration - Minister of Justice of Ukraine Olga Stefanishyna discussed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission, led by the head of the mission Gavin Gray, the legislative support for anti-corruption reform.

"The parties discussed the development of key reforms being implemented within the framework of Ukraine's cooperation with the IMF. The focus is on legislative initiatives aimed at strengthening the institutional capacity of anti-corruption bodies, as well as topical issues related to expert support for justice," the Ministry of Justice said in a statement.

It is noted that the IMF mission is on a working visit to Ukraine from May 19 to 23, and the visit is aimed at assessing Ukraine's implementation of commitments within the framework of the current cooperation program with the IMF.

"The meeting at the Ministry of Justice was an important stage in continuing the dialogue on ensuring proper support for reforms that are critical for Ukraine's economic stability and its path to full European integration," the department added.

