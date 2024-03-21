Facts

15:04 21.03.2024

URCS volunteers work to eliminate consequences of Russian missile attack on Kyiv

1 min read
Volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) are working to eliminate the consequences of the Russian missile attack on Kyiv on Thursday. 

"As a result of a massive missile attack on the capital, people were injured and residential buildings were damaged. Volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society and rescue services are working at the scene of the emergency. Points of assistance to the population have been deployed," the URCS wrote on Facebook.

434057169-819150803590125-6438497397933303493-n

As reported, as a result of the Russian missile attack on Kyiv, 13 people were injured (six people in Sviatoshynsky district and seven in Shevchenkivsky district), among them one child, four were hospitalized. Three food industry enterprises and the ROZETKA warehouse building were damaged.

Tags: #capital #shelling #urcs

MORE ABOUT

