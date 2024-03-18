Facts

17:39 18.03.2024

Zelenskyy meets with US Senator Graham in Kyiv – US Embassy

1 min read

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a meeting with U.S. Senator from the Republican Party Lindsey Graham and U.S. Charge d'affaires in Ukraine Robert Needham, the press service of the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine reports.

“Senator Lindsay Graham and and CDA Needham had an important meeting with Zelenskyy to hear battlefield updates and vital role that U.S. assistance plays in Ukraine’s fight against Russia’s aggression. We all agree that time is of the essence in helping Ukraine defend itself,” a message posted on Twitter reads.

Tags: #graham

MORE ABOUT

20:00 18.03.2024
US Senator Graham: Putin isn’t legitimate president, I urge Biden administration to support inclusion of Russia into list of countries sponsoring terrorism

US Senator Graham: Putin isn’t legitimate president, I urge Biden administration to support inclusion of Russia into list of countries sponsoring terrorism

18:34 18.03.2024
Allocation of macro-financial assistance by US Congress to Ukraine is critically important – Zelenskyy at meeting with Graham

Allocation of macro-financial assistance by US Congress to Ukraine is critically important – Zelenskyy at meeting with Graham

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy thanks EU for creating new fund to help Ukraine

Borrell on EUR 5 bln in military aid: We will continue to support Ukraine whatever it takes

Meeting of Council of EU FMs makes final decision on allocation of additional EUR 5 bln for military support to Ukraine

Cabinet approves Ukraine Facility plan

Russian troops carry out 14 missile, 75 air strikes per day, attack Ukraine with 27 suicide drones, 17 of them eliminated

LATEST

AFU General Staff: Russian Army carries out five missile, 55 air strikes over day

Zelenskyy thanks EU for creating new fund to help Ukraine

AFU General Staff: Aviation of Defense Forces inflicts nine strikes on enemy over day, rocket launchers hit one air defense system

National Association for Humanitarian Demining set up in Ukraine

Prosecutor General: More than 800 attempts of cyber attacks by Russia on state institutions, services recorded

Illia Yevlash appointed spokesperson of AFU Air Forces

Ukraine sets up National Association for Humanitarian Demining

Borrell on EUR 5 bln in military aid: We will continue to support Ukraine whatever it takes

Austria capable of heading intl coalition for humanitarian assistance to Ukraine – Stefanchuk

Defense Ministry prevents supply of 264 tonnes of poor-quality food to AFU in Feb

AD
Milk
AD
AD
AD
AD