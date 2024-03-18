Zelenskyy meets with US Senator Graham in Kyiv – US Embassy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a meeting with U.S. Senator from the Republican Party Lindsey Graham and U.S. Charge d'affaires in Ukraine Robert Needham, the press service of the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine reports.

“Senator Lindsay Graham and and CDA Needham had an important meeting with Zelenskyy to hear battlefield updates and vital role that U.S. assistance plays in Ukraine’s fight against Russia’s aggression. We all agree that time is of the essence in helping Ukraine defend itself,” a message posted on Twitter reads.