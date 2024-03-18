Facts

20:00 18.03.2024

US Senator Graham: Putin isn’t legitimate president, I urge Biden administration to support inclusion of Russia into list of countries sponsoring terrorism

2 min read
US Senator Graham: Putin isn’t legitimate president, I urge Biden administration to support inclusion of Russia into list of countries sponsoring terrorism

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (Republican Party) has said that the recent presidential elections in the Russian Federation are not legitimate and called on the U.S. presidential administration to support the inclusion of the Russian Federation in the list of countries sponsoring terrorism.

Graham said at a briefing in Kyiv on Monday that Putin's elections are not legitimate and Putin is not a legitimate president, who heads a terrorist state. Therefore, according to him, his response to Putin’s election will be to introduce a bill when he returns to Washington declaring Russia a state sponsor of terrorism under American law.

The senator also added that he feels sorry for the Russian people, who are forced to live in Putin's state.

He stressed that he considers the elections held in Russia to be a fiction, and Putin a war criminal, not a legitimate leader.

He urged the Biden administration to support the inclusion of Russia in the list of states sponsoring terrorism under American law.

In addition, he noted the weakness of sanctions and the fact that the Russian economy is too strong.

He said that their efforts to combat its economic assets are to be redoubled. According to him, if Russia is classified as a state sponsoring terrorism, secondary sanctions will become more significant, and countries like India, China and others that do business with Russia, will do so at their own risk.

Tags: #russia #senator #graham

MORE ABOUT

19:17 18.03.2024
Prosecutor General: More than 800 attempts of cyber attacks by Russia on state institutions, services recorded

Prosecutor General: More than 800 attempts of cyber attacks by Russia on state institutions, services recorded

18:34 18.03.2024
Allocation of macro-financial assistance by US Congress to Ukraine is critically important – Zelenskyy at meeting with Graham

Allocation of macro-financial assistance by US Congress to Ukraine is critically important – Zelenskyy at meeting with Graham

17:39 18.03.2024
Zelenskyy meets with US Senator Graham in Kyiv – US Embassy

Zelenskyy meets with US Senator Graham in Kyiv – US Embassy

12:49 18.03.2024
U.S. Senator Graham arrives in Kyiv

U.S. Senator Graham arrives in Kyiv

19:16 15.03.2024
Germany, France, Poland agree to buy weapons for Ukraine on inl markets, increase supplies of artillery – Scholz

Germany, France, Poland agree to buy weapons for Ukraine on inl markets, increase supplies of artillery – Scholz

20:11 14.03.2024
Russian authorities block evacuation of civilians in Belgorod region - Ukrainian intelligence

Russian authorities block evacuation of civilians in Belgorod region - Ukrainian intelligence

20:10 14.03.2024
Freedom of Russia Legion, RVC, Siberian Battalion announce massive attack on Russian Armed Forces in Kursk, Belgorod regions

Freedom of Russia Legion, RVC, Siberian Battalion announce massive attack on Russian Armed Forces in Kursk, Belgorod regions

17:04 14.03.2024
Stoltenberg: Elections in Russia won't be free and fair

Stoltenberg: Elections in Russia won't be free and fair

20:56 12.03.2024
First vehicle with Russian license plates seized in Lithuania

First vehicle with Russian license plates seized in Lithuania

19:14 12.03.2024
European Commission ready to discuss use of Russian assets to support Ukraine with EU states – Vice-President

European Commission ready to discuss use of Russian assets to support Ukraine with EU states – Vice-President

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy thanks EU for creating new fund to help Ukraine

Borrell on EUR 5 bln in military aid: We will continue to support Ukraine whatever it takes

Meeting of Council of EU FMs makes final decision on allocation of additional EUR 5 bln for military support to Ukraine

Cabinet approves Ukraine Facility plan

Russian troops carry out 14 missile, 75 air strikes per day, attack Ukraine with 27 suicide drones, 17 of them eliminated

LATEST

AFU General Staff: Russian Army carries out five missile, 55 air strikes over day

Zelenskyy thanks EU for creating new fund to help Ukraine

AFU General Staff: Aviation of Defense Forces inflicts nine strikes on enemy over day, rocket launchers hit one air defense system

National Association for Humanitarian Demining set up in Ukraine

Illia Yevlash appointed spokesperson of AFU Air Forces

Ukraine sets up National Association for Humanitarian Demining

Borrell on EUR 5 bln in military aid: We will continue to support Ukraine whatever it takes

Austria capable of heading intl coalition for humanitarian assistance to Ukraine – Stefanchuk

Defense Ministry prevents supply of 264 tonnes of poor-quality food to AFU in Feb

Meeting of Council of EU FMs makes final decision on allocation of additional EUR 5 bln for military support to Ukraine

AD
Milk
AD
AD
AD
AD