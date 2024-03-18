US Senator Graham: Putin isn’t legitimate president, I urge Biden administration to support inclusion of Russia into list of countries sponsoring terrorism

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (Republican Party) has said that the recent presidential elections in the Russian Federation are not legitimate and called on the U.S. presidential administration to support the inclusion of the Russian Federation in the list of countries sponsoring terrorism.

Graham said at a briefing in Kyiv on Monday that Putin's elections are not legitimate and Putin is not a legitimate president, who heads a terrorist state. Therefore, according to him, his response to Putin’s election will be to introduce a bill when he returns to Washington declaring Russia a state sponsor of terrorism under American law.

The senator also added that he feels sorry for the Russian people, who are forced to live in Putin's state.

He stressed that he considers the elections held in Russia to be a fiction, and Putin a war criminal, not a legitimate leader.

He urged the Biden administration to support the inclusion of Russia in the list of states sponsoring terrorism under American law.

In addition, he noted the weakness of sanctions and the fact that the Russian economy is too strong.

He said that their efforts to combat its economic assets are to be redoubled. According to him, if Russia is classified as a state sponsoring terrorism, secondary sanctions will become more significant, and countries like India, China and others that do business with Russia, will do so at their own risk.