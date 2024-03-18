Defense Ministry prevents supply of 264 tonnes of poor-quality food to AFU in Feb

The Central Quality Control Department of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine in February 2024 inspected the warehouses of food supplying companies before the shipment and prevented the supply of 264.09 tonnes of poor-quality food to military units, the ministry's press service has said.

"We regularly inspect the companies' warehouses before the supply [of food] to military units. If the inspectors record spoiled foodstuffs, the supplies must replace the batch. Some unscrupulous companies cause damage to the state," Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Vitaliy Polovenko said.

According to the official, foodstuffs worth UAH 36.479 million were not supplied to the operational and strategic groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in February. The food supply is disrupted by the companies which systemically neglect their obligations.

The Defense Ministry will openly inform the public about food supply issues, he said.

"Anyway, our military personnel should not experience any problems with the quality of foodstuffs," Polovenko said.

According to the contract, the supplier is obliged to replace the spoiled batch of food with the quality one within 24 hours, the ministry recalled. The companies that disrupt the terms of the contract will face penalties.

As reported, the State Rare Logistics Operator under the Defense Ministry has toughened the quality requirements for dairy and sausage products, as well as meat.