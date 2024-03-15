Facts

18:21 15.03.2024

Synehubov: As result of enemy attack on Zolochiv, Kharkiv region, dormitory destroyed, hospital damaged

1 min read

At 16.20 on March 15, Russian occupation forces launched a missile strike with S-300 missiles on Zolochiv, Head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov said.

"As a result of the strike, the premises of the dormitory and the premises of the emergency medical aid point were destroyed. The premises of Zolochiv hospital were damaged. Two ambulances were destroyed, two were partially damaged. There were no casualties," Synehubov said in his Telegram channel.

Tags: #missile #kharkiv_region

