Death toll in Odesa from Russian missile strike increased to 14 people, 46 more injured - regional administration

The death toll in Odesa as a result of a missile strike has increased to 14 people, 46 more were injured, said head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper.

"As a result of the Russian missile attack, 14 people were killed, including local residents, a medic and a rescuer. Another 46 people, including seven employees of the State Emergency Service, were injured," he wrote on the Telegram channel.