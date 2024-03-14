As result of shelling in Nikopol, already five casualties reported, among them child

Russian occupiers are shelling Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, there are already five casualties in the city, including a seven-year-old boy, one wounded was hospitalized, Head of the regional military administration Serhiy Lysak said.

"In the morning, the enemy has been attacking Nikopol. There are already five casualties in the city. Among them is a seven-year-old boy. He will be treated on an outpatient basis. A 43-year-old man and two 74-year-old women will recover at home. One wounded woman, 73 years old, was hospitalized. Her condition is moderate heaviness," he said in his Telegram channel on Thursday.

As a result of the shelling, several multi-storey buildings and city infrastructure were damaged.