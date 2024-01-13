Facts

16:34 13.01.2024

Zelenskyy will speak in Davos on Jan 16

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will make a special address at the annual World Economic Forum in Davos (Switzerland) on January 16, the forum’s press service reported.

As the organizers note, the president of Ukraine will personally attend and speak at the discussion entitled “Achieving Security and Cooperation in a Fragmented World.”

Along with Zelenskyy, the panel will be attended by economist and founder of the World Economic Forum in Davos Klaus Schwab, as well as forum president Børge Brende.

The World Economic Forum in Davos will take place from January 15 to January 19.

