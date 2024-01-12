British PM to visit Kyiv today

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will visit Kyiv on Friday, January 12, to present a new major support package and confirm the close partnership between the UK and Ukraine.

As reported on the British government's website, Sunak and President Zelenskyy will also sign a “historic UK-Ukraine Agreement on Security Cooperation.”

The G7 nations agreed to provide Ukraine with bilateral security assurances at the NATO Summit in Vilnius last year; the UK is the first country to deliver a final agreement. It is noted that the totemic agreement “is intended to be the first step in developing an unshakeable hundred-year partnership between Ukraine and the United Kingdom.”

The government noted that the UK-Ukraine Agreement on Security Cooperation formalises a range of support the UK has been and will continue to provide for Ukraine’s security, including intelligence sharing, cyber security, medical and military training, and defence industrial cooperation.

It also commits the UK to consult with Ukraine in the event it is ever attacked by Russia again, and to provide “swift and sustained” assistance for their defence.

Ahead of meeting President Zelenskyy, Sunak has also confirmed the UK will provide GBP 2.5 billion in military aid to Ukraine in 2024/25, an increase of GBP 200 million on the previous two years. The funding will help to leverage the best of UK military expertise and defence production to ensure Ukraine’s victory on the battlefield, including in critical areas like long-range missiles, air defence, artillery ammunition and maritime security.

Of the GBP 2.5 billion, at least GBP 200 million will be spent on a major push to rapidly procure and produce thousands of military drones for Ukraine, including surveillance, long-range strike and sea drones. The technology will give Ukraine cutting edge, battle-tested capabilities to defend their citizens and target the invading Russian forces on land and sea.

It is stressed that this will be the largest delivery of drones to Ukraine from any nation. Most of the drones are expected to be manufactured in the UK, and the Ministry of Defence will work with international partners to significantly scale up the number of drones provided for Ukraine’s defence.

It is expected that during his visit to Kyiv, the Prime Minister is expected to meet emergency workers responding to the aftermath of Russian airstrikes. He will announce a further GBP 18 million in aid for Ukraine, building on almost GBP 340 million already provided. Some of that funding will support organisations like the UN and Red Cross to provide humanitarian aid on the frontline, and GBP 8 million will go to fortify Ukraine’s energy infrastructure against further Russian attacks.

“As part of efforts to cement the close bond between our two nations and Ukraine’s place at the heart of Europe, the UK will also provide additional funding and resources for English language training in Ukraine,” the British government reported.

With the latest funding, the UK has now provided almost GBP 12 billion in support to Ukraine and has often been the first-mover on vital lethal aid, from Storm Shadow cruise missiles to a squadron of Challenger 2 tanks.