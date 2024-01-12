Facts

10:41 12.01.2024

British PM to visit Kyiv today

3 min read
British PM to visit Kyiv today

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will visit Kyiv on Friday, January 12, to present a new major support package and confirm the close partnership between the UK and Ukraine.

As reported on the British government's website, Sunak and President Zelenskyy will also sign a “historic UK-Ukraine Agreement on Security Cooperation.”

The G7 nations agreed to provide Ukraine with bilateral security assurances at the NATO Summit in Vilnius last year; the UK is the first country to deliver a final agreement. It is noted that the totemic agreement “is intended to be the first step in developing an unshakeable hundred-year partnership between Ukraine and the United Kingdom.”

The government noted that the UK-Ukraine Agreement on Security Cooperation formalises a range of support the UK has been and will continue to provide for Ukraine’s security, including intelligence sharing, cyber security, medical and military training, and defence industrial cooperation.

It also commits the UK to consult with Ukraine in the event it is ever attacked by Russia again, and to provide “swift and sustained” assistance for their defence.

Ahead of meeting President Zelenskyy, Sunak has also confirmed the UK will provide GBP 2.5 billion in military aid to Ukraine in 2024/25, an increase of GBP 200 million on the previous two years. The funding will help to leverage the best of UK military expertise and defence production to ensure Ukraine’s victory on the battlefield, including in critical areas like long-range missiles, air defence, artillery ammunition and maritime security.

Of the GBP 2.5 billion, at least GBP 200 million will be spent on a major push to rapidly procure and produce thousands of military drones for Ukraine, including surveillance, long-range strike and sea drones. The technology will give Ukraine cutting edge, battle-tested capabilities to defend their citizens and target the invading Russian forces on land and sea.

It is stressed that this will be the largest delivery of drones to Ukraine from any nation. Most of the drones are expected to be manufactured in the UK, and the Ministry of Defence will work with international partners to significantly scale up the number of drones provided for Ukraine’s defence.

It is expected that during his visit to Kyiv, the Prime Minister is expected to meet emergency workers responding to the aftermath of Russian airstrikes. He will announce a further GBP 18 million in aid for Ukraine, building on almost GBP 340 million already provided. Some of that funding will support organisations like the UN and Red Cross to provide humanitarian aid on the frontline, and GBP 8 million will go to fortify Ukraine’s energy infrastructure against further Russian attacks.

“As part of efforts to cement the close bond between our two nations and Ukraine’s place at the heart of Europe, the UK will also provide additional funding and resources for English language training in Ukraine,” the British government reported.

With the latest funding, the UK has now provided almost GBP 12 billion in support to Ukraine and has often been the first-mover on vital lethal aid, from Storm Shadow cruise missiles to a squadron of Challenger 2 tanks.

Tags: #uk #sunak

MORE ABOUT

20:13 08.01.2024
More than 33,000 Ukrainian soldiers trained under Interflex program since 2022 – British Ministry of Defense

More than 33,000 Ukrainian soldiers trained under Interflex program since 2022 – British Ministry of Defense

17:13 05.01.2024
UK Secretary for Defense: World turns back on Russia, forcing Putin into humiliation of going cap in hand to North Korea to keep his illegal invasion going

UK Secretary for Defense: World turns back on Russia, forcing Putin into humiliation of going cap in hand to North Korea to keep his illegal invasion going

19:10 02.01.2024
Zelenskyy, Sunak discuss further defense cooperation with focus on air defense, long-range capabilities

Zelenskyy, Sunak discuss further defense cooperation with focus on air defense, long-range capabilities

18:20 29.12.2023
British Defence Secretary announces shipment of hundreds of British made air defence missiles to Ukraine

British Defence Secretary announces shipment of hundreds of British made air defence missiles to Ukraine

13:46 29.12.2023
British PM: Russia’s attacks on Ukraine's cities show Putin will stop at nothing to achieve his aim of eradicating freedom and democracy, we won’t let him win

British PM: Russia’s attacks on Ukraine's cities show Putin will stop at nothing to achieve his aim of eradicating freedom and democracy, we won’t let him win

14:11 18.12.2023
UK conducts its first trade mission to Ukraine

UK conducts its first trade mission to Ukraine

11:53 12.12.2023
Umerov thanks UK, Norway for their leadership in establishing Maritime Capability Coalition in support of Ukraine

Umerov thanks UK, Norway for their leadership in establishing Maritime Capability Coalition in support of Ukraine

12:30 05.12.2023
UK to contribute GBP 20 mln to SURE fund launched by MIGA to insure investments in Ukraine

UK to contribute GBP 20 mln to SURE fund launched by MIGA to insure investments in Ukraine

16:25 27.10.2023
Grain corridor will continue to function despite all threats – Zelenskyy in conversation with Sunak

Grain corridor will continue to function despite all threats – Zelenskyy in conversation with Sunak

15:51 27.10.2023
In battles for Avdiyivka, enemy loses at least brigade – Zelenskyy in talk with Sunak

In battles for Avdiyivka, enemy loses at least brigade – Zelenskyy in talk with Sunak

AD

HOT NEWS

Two people killed amid enemy shelling in Kherson – Prokudin

Budanov: We need more shells, artillery systems, incl. old systems no longer in use

Zelenskyy: Partners hand over to Ukraine ‘some long-range weapons’ that destroyed 26 helicopters, 12 Russia’s aircraft over day

Ukraine will make every effort to create new European defense arsenal with partners in 2024

Intl Tribunal for Russian crimes should be established within UN framework – Rinkevics

LATEST

Two people killed amid enemy shelling in Kherson – Prokudin

Budanov: We see increase ammunition manufactured by Russia since late summer of 2023

Budanov: We need more shells, artillery systems, incl. old systems no longer in use

Zelenskyy: Partners hand over to Ukraine ‘some long-range weapons’ that destroyed 26 helicopters, 12 Russia’s aircraft over day

Ukraine will make every effort to create new European defense arsenal with partners in 2024 – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Over 70% of American aid to Ukraine remains in United States

Ukraine will make every effort to create new European defense arsenal with partners in 2024

Intl Tribunal for Russian crimes should be established within UN framework – Rinkevics

Cabinet withdraws draft law on mobilization

Zelenskyy: Resilience of Ukrainians needs not only weapons and finances, it also needs political support of partners

AD
AD
AD
AD