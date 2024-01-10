Facts

20:08 10.01.2024

Zelenskyy, Lithuanian parliamentarians discuss support for Ukraine's accession to NATO, Russia's responsibility for war crimes

1 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during a working visit to Vilnius, held a meeting with representatives of the Lithuanian parliament (Seimas).

"During a meeting with Speaker of the Seimas of Lithuania, Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen, chairmen of parliamentary committees and leaders of the largest factions of the Lithuanian parliament, we discussed important issues, further support for our integration into NATO, holding Russia accountable for crimes committed during the war against Ukraine," he said on his Telegram channel.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine hears the clear and loud voice of Lithuania in its support, and also appreciates the leadership of the Seimas on many issues of assistance at the parliamentary level.

