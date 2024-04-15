Facts

17:38 15.04.2024

Lithuania to allocate EUR 3 mln for production of FPV drones for Ukraine

1 min read
Based on the results of a meeting of the steering group of the Drone Coalition, Lithuania will allocate EUR 3 million for the production of FPV drones for Ukraine, and Canada will begin transferring 450 SkyRanger UAVs in the summer, the press service of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense said.

In addition, Germany will transfer VECTOR 211 reconnaissance UAVs to Ukraine, while the Netherlands confirmed its intentions to contract batches of Heidrun RQ-35 drones for EUR 200 million in cooperation with Denmark and Germany.

"The situation at the front is changing daily, the enemy continues to attack civilian targets, especially energy infrastructure. We need tools for an asymmetric response. Time is running out to discuss solutions, we need this now," Deputy Defense Minister Kateryna Chernohorenko said, addressing the meeting participants.

"Latvian Defense Minister Andris Sprūds called on those present to remember every day that the war continues, so it is time for all participants to join in supporting the initiative, which is gaining momentum and awaits the accession of new countries," the press service said.

Tags: #lithuania

