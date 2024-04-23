Facts

13:06 23.04.2024

Lithuania hands over M577 armored personnel carriers to Ukraine

Lithuania has handed over M577 armored personnel carriers to Ukraine, the Lithuanian Ministry of Defense announced on Tuesday.

The ministry did not specify the amount of equipment transferred to the Ukrainian side.

According to the Ministry of Defense, this year Lithuania has already supplied 155 mm shells, M577 armored vehicles, anti-drone systems, equipment and warm clothing sets necessary for the winter season, ammunition for the Carl Gustaf anti-tank grenade launcher, RISE-1 remote detonation systems, generators, the L-39ZA Albatros light attack aircraft and other assistance to Ukraine.

In total, Lithuania has allocated more than EUR one billion to support Ukraine, of which more than EUR 610 million are military aid.

