Facts

20:12 23.04.2024

Zelenskyy holds several meetings on organizing inaugural Peace Summit

Zelenskyy holds several meetings on organizing inaugural Peace Summit

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held several meetings on Tuesday dedicated to the organization and holding of the inaugural Peace Summit, which will be held in Switzerland in June 2024.

"It is important that as many countries as possible take part. The Peace Summit can and must prove that not one person alone will determine how everyone else in the world should live, not someone's stupid force will determine this, but the world majority – together, based on international law, based on the UN Charter, based on our Peace Formula, which returns the effectiveness of international law," Zelenskyy said in an evening video address.

The head of state, at the same time, thanked every leader, all political and public figures who are helping Ukraine with the organization of the first Summit.

Zelenskyy said "today I held several meetings on this matter - I am grateful to our entire team who are working to ensure that the Peace Formula is fully implemented."

"There will be a lot of corresponding activity in the coming days and weeks. Everyone in the world together must force Russia to peace," he said.

