Facts

16:03 09.01.2024

Ukrainian Air Force denies reports about alleged downing of new Shahed drone with jet engine

1 min read
Ukrainian Air Force denies reports about alleged downing of new Shahed drone with jet engine

Spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Force Yuriy Ihnat did not confirm the recently reported information about the alleged downing of the first Shahed-238 kamikaze drone with jet engine on the territory of Ukraine.

"How can we confirm it if we cannot find it? Let the one who has found it confirm, show, talk about it. It seems, we have discussed this issue before. Iran presented Shahed-236, in black color. After that presentation, the occupiers started to paint in black ordinary Shaheds as well," he said on the national telethon on Tuesday when asked whether the Air Force could confirm the downing of a Shahed drone with jet engine over Ukraine.

Earlier, it was reported in social media that the first Shahed-238 kamikaze drone with jet engine, which had reached the middle of the country, might have been shot down on the territory of Ukraine.

Tags: #drones #air_force

MORE ABOUT

17:41 09.01.2024
According to BES materials, ten Russian entities involved in drones' production added to sanctions list

According to BES materials, ten Russian entities involved in drones' production added to sanctions list

09:17 05.01.2024
Large groups of drones attacking Ukraine from south - AFU Air Forces

Large groups of drones attacking Ukraine from south - AFU Air Forces

09:29 03.01.2024
Zelenskyy on massive Russian strike on Ukraine: No state has ever repelled such combined missle, done strikes

Zelenskyy on massive Russian strike on Ukraine: No state has ever repelled such combined missle, done strikes

09:24 28.12.2023
Air force eliminates seven out of eight enemy suicide bombers attacked Ukraine's three regions

Air force eliminates seven out of eight enemy suicide bombers attacked Ukraine's three regions

20:01 27.12.2023
Ukraine has over five mass-produced analogues of Shahed-131, one of Shahed-136 – Kamyshin

Ukraine has over five mass-produced analogues of Shahed-131, one of Shahed-136 – Kamyshin

09:33 27.12.2023
Fire breaks out in Odesa region amid downed UAV crash, with dead, injured reported – region’s head

Fire breaks out in Odesa region amid downed UAV crash, with dead, injured reported – region’s head

16:53 26.12.2023
SBU uses Sea Baby, Mamay sea drones for special operations in Black Sea

SBU uses Sea Baby, Mamay sea drones for special operations in Black Sea

14:56 26.12.2023
Southern Defense Forces: FPV drones in some areas beginning to replace enemy artillery

Southern Defense Forces: FPV drones in some areas beginning to replace enemy artillery

16:57 25.12.2023
Kyiv region buys 500 FPV drones for 72nd mechanized brigade named after Black Zaporozhians

Kyiv region buys 500 FPV drones for 72nd mechanized brigade named after Black Zaporozhians

11:32 22.12.2023
Fifteen URCS volunteers work to eliminate consequences of drone attack on Kyiv

Fifteen URCS volunteers work to eliminate consequences of drone attack on Kyiv

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy, Belgian PM discuss support for Ukraine's European integration during Belgian Presidency of Council of EU

Zaluzhny, Umerov, Shaptala visit Ukrainian defense positions near Kupyansk

Enemy UAVs attack House of Culture in Sumy region, info about victims being clarified – local authorities

Ukrainian, Polish Presidents discuss issues of cooperation in defense sector

Due to Russian aggression in Ukraine, 872 cultural heritage sites damaged – Culture Ministry

LATEST

Dpty PM Fedorov: Ukraine contracts ShaBlia robotic turrets for first time

Zelenskyy, Belgian PM discuss support for Ukraine's European integration during Belgian Presidency of Council of EU

DTEK restores power supply to 218,000 clients in Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk regions over past 24 hours

Zaluzhny, Umerov, Shaptala visit Ukrainian defense positions near Kupyansk

Enemy UAVs attack House of Culture in Sumy region, info about victims being clarified – local authorities

As result of shelling of Bilozersk community of Kherson region, spouse wounded – PGO

Defense committee recommends Verkhovna Rada to pass at second reading bill on improvement of military records, receiving combatant status

Two more bridges damaged due to Russian aggression put into operation in Kyiv region – authorities

Ukrainian, Polish Presidents discuss issues of cooperation in defense sector

USA, allies meet secretly with Ukraine on peace plan – Bloomberg

AD
AD
AD
AD