Ukrainian Air Force denies reports about alleged downing of new Shahed drone with jet engine

Spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Force Yuriy Ihnat did not confirm the recently reported information about the alleged downing of the first Shahed-238 kamikaze drone with jet engine on the territory of Ukraine.

"How can we confirm it if we cannot find it? Let the one who has found it confirm, show, talk about it. It seems, we have discussed this issue before. Iran presented Shahed-236, in black color. After that presentation, the occupiers started to paint in black ordinary Shaheds as well," he said on the national telethon on Tuesday when asked whether the Air Force could confirm the downing of a Shahed drone with jet engine over Ukraine.

Earlier, it was reported in social media that the first Shahed-238 kamikaze drone with jet engine, which had reached the middle of the country, might have been shot down on the territory of Ukraine.