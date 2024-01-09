More than 185,000 trained in first aid since war start

First aid trainings organized by the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) have already been attended by more than 185,000 people during Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

"In almost two years of the full-scale invasion, more than 185,000 people across Ukraine have received first aid training from instructors of the Ukrainian Red Cross. Now we have a powerful teaching staff of more than 500 instructors and trainers. Our programs are certified and recognized in 192 countries around the world," Nadia Yamnenko, head of the First Aid Department of URCS, said on Facebook.

The participants of the trainings are both adults and children from 5 years old. For the youngest, the instructors have prepared their own methodology and educational materials for effective learning. The training programs contain 60% of the time for practical training of first aid skills: cardiopulmonary resuscitation on mannequins, stopping bleeding, actions for burns and wounds, etc.

In addition, first aid training for animals has been conducted since 2023.