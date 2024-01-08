Facts

20:17 08.01.2024

Elementum Energy wind turbine in southern Ukraine destroyed as result of drone attack – company

2 min read

Elementum Energy, a UK-based international investor in Ukraine's renewable energy sector, reported damage to a wind turbine located at its wind farm in the south in a recent drone attack.

"Fortunately, there were no injuries among the personnel. The National Police opened a criminal investigation into this fact. After the attack, a partial shutdown of the wind farm was initiated," says the company's press release provided to Energoreform by the Ukrainian Wind Energy Association (UWEA), of which the company is a member.

It is noted that a special team of Elementum Energy is now working on supplying electricity to consumers.

"The wind farm, which operated during the full-scale invasion, was a vital source of energy for the people of Ukraine. Our team will work together with the responsible authorities to keep our wind turbines operating," Olha Rybachuk, managing director of Elementum Energy, is quoted in the release.

It notes, among other things, that Elementum Energy Limited, a London-based company founded in 2019, has consolidated a strong portfolio in Ukraine, including solar and wind power plants with a total installed capacity of 636 MW.

Today, a video of a fallen wind turbine in Bilhorod-Dnistrovsky district of Odesa region was distributed on Telegram channels. The channels noted that the windmill was destroyed by strong gusts of wind.

Tags: #energy #electricity

