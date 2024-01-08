Facts

20:13 08.01.2024

More than 33,000 Ukrainian soldiers trained under Interflex program since 2022 – British Ministry of Defense


More than 33,000 Ukrainian soldiers trained under Interflex program since 2022 – British Ministry of Defense

 As part of Operation Interflex, more than 33,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been trained since June 2022, and training will continue in 2024, the British Ministry of Defense reports.

“33,000 Ukrainian soldiers have now been trained via the UK-led Operation Interflex. The UK and its partner nations have been delivering this basic infantry training since 2022,” the Defense Ministry said on X Monday.

As the message says, “Operation Interflex continues in 2024, as does the UK's support for Ukraine.”

Tags: #uk #interflex

