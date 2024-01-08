Facts

17:44 08.01.2024

Russia damages more than 1,500 medical facilities in Ukraine, another 195 destroyed since start of war

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian Federation has damaged 1,501 Ukrainian medical institutions, and another 195 have been destroyed.

According to the Ministry of Health, currently 474 facilities have already been fully restored, another 383 have been partially rebuilt or are in the process of restoration.

According to the Ministry of Health, as a result of shelling and bombing, the greatest losses were suffered by medical institutions in Kharkiv, Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Zaporizhia regions. At the same time, the department notes that it does not have full information about the situation in Luhansk region.

In addition, since the beginning of the war, the Russian army has damaged 103, destroyed 253 and captured 125 ambulances.

