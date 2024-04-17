Meeting with Swiss delegation held at President's Office

Deputy Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Yulia Sokolovska met with the Ambassador of Switzerland to Ukraine Félix Baumann, Head of the Office of Peace and Human Rights, Ambassador of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs of Switzerland Simon Geissbüller and their colleagues.

As reported on the president's website on Wednesday, Sokolovska thanked her Swiss partners for their support and cooperation in the field of medicine: assistance with psychological rehabilitation, which is being implemented at the initiative of First Lady Olena Zelenska, the development of rehabilitation departments, training of medical personnel, and digitalization of documents.

During the meeting, they discussed the return of Ukrainian children illegally deported and forcibly displaced by Russia, their accompaniment and social support after this.

The issue of reparations was also discussed, in particular regarding the mechanism of payments and accounting for victims as a result of the full-scale Russian invasion.