Facts

20:42 17.04.2024

Meeting with Swiss delegation held at President's Office

1 min read
Meeting with Swiss delegation held at President's Office

Deputy Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Yulia Sokolovska met with the Ambassador of Switzerland to Ukraine Félix Baumann, Head of the Office of Peace and Human Rights, Ambassador of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs of Switzerland Simon Geissbüller and their colleagues.

As reported on the president's website on Wednesday, Sokolovska thanked her Swiss partners for their support and cooperation in the field of medicine: assistance with psychological rehabilitation, which is being implemented at the initiative of First Lady Olena Zelenska, the development of rehabilitation departments, training of medical personnel, and digitalization of documents.

During the meeting, they discussed the return of Ukrainian children illegally deported and forcibly displaced by Russia, their accompaniment and social support after this.

The issue of reparations was also discussed, in particular regarding the mechanism of payments and accounting for victims as a result of the full-scale Russian invasion.

Tags: #medicine #switzerland #repairs

MORE ABOUT

09:54 16.04.2024
Almost 11,200 generators installed in Ukrainian clinics - Ministry of Health

Almost 11,200 generators installed in Ukrainian clinics - Ministry of Health

20:45 12.04.2024
Defense Ministry: Delegations of Ukraine, USA discuss training programs for military doctors

Defense Ministry: Delegations of Ukraine, USA discuss training programs for military doctors

18:51 12.04.2024
At least $14.2 bln needed to restore medical infrastructure destroyed by aggressor in Ukraine

At least $14.2 bln needed to restore medical infrastructure destroyed by aggressor in Ukraine

18:16 10.04.2024
Ukrainian, Swiss presidents discuss holding Global Peace Summit in June

Ukrainian, Swiss presidents discuss holding Global Peace Summit in June

18:11 10.04.2024
Switzerland to host Ukraine Peace Summit on June 15-16

Switzerland to host Ukraine Peace Summit on June 15-16

09:09 05.04.2024
Some 128 medical workers killed, 288 injured since start of Russia’s full–scale invasion in Ukraine - WHO

Some 128 medical workers killed, 288 injured since start of Russia’s full–scale invasion in Ukraine - WHO

21:12 02.04.2024
Ukraine, Switzerland coordinate preparations for Global Peace Summit

Ukraine, Switzerland coordinate preparations for Global Peace Summit

14:39 08.03.2024
Switzerland considering possibility of using Russian assets for reparations to Ukraine

Switzerland considering possibility of using Russian assets for reparations to Ukraine

17:12 06.03.2024
Doctors, pharmacists demand intensification of fight against illegitimate advertising of fake medicines using leading medical brands

Doctors, pharmacists demand intensification of fight against illegitimate advertising of fake medicines using leading medical brands

10:19 20.02.2024
Candidate for Council of Europe Secretary General, ex-President of Switzerland, arrives in Ukraine – embassy

Candidate for Council of Europe Secretary General, ex-President of Switzerland, arrives in Ukraine – embassy

AD

HOT NEWS

PACE recognizes Russian President Putin as illegitimate, Russian Orthodox Church as propaganda tool

Stoltenberg confirms holding of meeting of Ukraine-NATO Council on April 19

The Netherlands, Denmark, Czech Republic discuss at NATO mobilization of European air defense systems for Ukraine

US aid bill for Ukraine to be voted on Saturday evening – Speaker Johnson

Stoltenberg to allies: If you face with choice between meeting NATO capability targets and providing more aid to Ukraine – send more to Ukraine

LATEST

PACE recognizes Russian President Putin as illegitimate, Russian Orthodox Church as propaganda tool

Two more families with children return to controlled territory, one of them raising two brothers deprived of parental care – Prokudin

Stoltenberg confirms holding of meeting of Ukraine-NATO Council on April 19

The Netherlands, Denmark, Czech Republic discuss at NATO mobilization of European air defense systems for Ukraine

US aid bill for Ukraine to be voted on Saturday evening – Speaker Johnson

Stoltenberg to allies: If you face with choice between meeting NATO capability targets and providing more aid to Ukraine – send more to Ukraine

Stoltenberg: Ukraine-NATO Council to be held on Friday with participation of Zelenskyy

Death toll from Russian missile attack on Chernihiv rises to 17 – State Emergency Service

Acting mayor announces mourning day in Chernihiv on Apr 18

URCS helps people injured in Russia's missile strike against Chernihiv

AD
AD
AD
AD