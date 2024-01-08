Zelenskyy discusses with King of Bahrain bilateral cooperation, support for Ukrainian Peace Formula

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone call with His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, which was the first conversation between the two heads of state in the history of bilateral relations, the presidential press service has said.

"I hope that the establishment of contacts at the highest level will turn a new page in the Ukraine-Bahrain relations," Zelenskyy said.

The parties discussed issues of bilateral cooperation, global food security and support for the Ukrainian Peace Formula.

The Ukrainian president spoke separately about the measures taken by Ukraine to maintain unimpeded grain exports via the Black Sea and thus ensure global food security.

Zelenskyy expressed gratitude for the participation of the Bahraini representative in previous meetings of national security advisors and political advisors to the heads of state on the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula and invited Bahrain to take part in the next meeting to be held this month in Davos.